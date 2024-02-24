Sculptor Arun Yogiraj wins internet by sharing unseen pictures of Ram Lalla idol

Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor who created the Ram Lalla idol which now sits in the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir, has shared unseen pictures of the statue on social media.

The image is from the time when the process of carving was still incomplete. The images have taken the internet by storm as users sing praises for Yogiraj.

“At the time of work in progress… Even after feeling confident about the proportions and symmetry, feeling the Ram Lalla through our sensitive touch will make a big difference in the final outcome,” Arun Yogiraj wrote as he shared an image of the sculpture on Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arun Yogiraj (@arun_yogiraj) × The image shows Yogiraj standing in front of the idol and holding its chin.

“Great work, so proud of you,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is so beautiful,” added another. “Great work, sir,” commented a third.

About Ram Lalla idol

Ram Lalla idol was placed inside the Ram Mandir before the consecration ceremony on January 22 . The statue represents Lord Rama as a 5-year-old child, standing on a lotus. The 51-inch idol is made up of an azure-coloured Krishna Shila (black schist).

Eyes were made within 20 minutes

Earlier, in an exclusive conversation with WION, Yogiraj said the eyes of the idol were created within 20 minutes as there was an auspicious muhurat.

“But, for making the eyes there was a muhurat (auspicious time) 20 minutes. So, we were given 20 minutes to complete the work on eyes,” he told WION.

Who is Arun Yogiraj?

Arun Yogiraj is an Indian sculptor based out of the southern state of Karnataka. He belongs to a lineage of renowned sculptures. Yogiraj started his career in the corporate world after completing his MBA but returned to his roots in 2008.

Since then, he has been creating beautiful sculptures that have helped him earn global praise.