Ram Lalla idol's sculptor Arun Yogiraj calls himself 'luckiest person on Earth' after consecration

Indian sculptor Arun Yogiraj, who is based in Karnataka and is the artists who carved the Ram Lalla idol which was placed in the sanctum sanctorum of Ayodhya's Ram Temple, on Monday (Jan 22) expressed his happiness at the selection of his idol and called himself as the the "luckiest person" on earth.

"I feel I am the luckiest person on the earth now. The blessing of my ancestors, family members and Lord Ram Lalla has always been with me. Sometimes I feel like I am in a dream world," said Arun Yogiraj, while speaking to news agency ANI.

The 'Pran Pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony at the Ram Temple was attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who revealed the idol in its final form just before the 'Pran Pratishtha'. Ram Lalla's new idol was placed inside temple premises last week. The idol is of five-year-old Ram Lalla standing on a lotus.

Wife rejoices at selection of Yogiraj's idol

While earlier narrating the journey of the god-maker to WION, Yogiraj's wife Vijetha Arun Yogiraj said: "In January 2023 many artists from India were invited to present their previous work in the national capital Delhi and after scrutiny, three artists were selected to make Lord Ram's idol. Arun started working on the idol in the month of June in Ayodhya and completed the idol after six months of hard work."

"The stone was already given to him by the Ayodhya temple's committee. The stone was selected and researchers had conducted a testing of the stone and after it was found suitable for making an idol, it was handed over to the artist," she added.

The stone used for making the Ram idol – Krishna Shila – came as a surprise to many especially because of its bluish-grey colour.

Speaking about how Krishna Shila stone is a good choice for making the idol, Vijetha said: "It was decided by the temple authorities what kind of stone has to be used for making the idol. The Krishna Shila stone is a monolithic stone – which is one stone from which the whole idol is made."

Watch: Ayodhya Ram Mandir: PM Modi performs aarti in front of Ram Lalla's idol "Krishna Sila is a stone which does not react to anything like acid. When you pour milk on the idol, the stone will not react to anything. Krishna sila is bluish grey and when you apply coconut and burnt cocoa powder, it turns black. Over the years, it hardens and does not react to anything. There are 5,000-year-old temples where idols have been made using Krishna Shila stones and have till now not reacted to any weather conditions."

Expressing how exhilarated the family is at his selection, Vijetha said, "When he was shortlisted for sculpting the idol of Ram Lalla, we were all excited. We were so happy and felt that we had done some good deed, that is why we have got such an opportunity. We were informed by the media. We started celebrating from the day he was chosen to make the idol. When they told us that all three idols would be installed in the temple itself, that was the happiest moment."