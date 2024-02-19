Sandeshkhali violence: India's top court rejects PIL seeking court-monitored probe

Indian Supreme Court on Monday (Feb 19) rejected a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking a court-monitored probe by government agencies into the violence in Sandeshkhali village in West Bengal state.

India's top court said that the incident that happened in Sandeshkhali could not be compared to the violence in northern eastern state of Manipur. A bench of Justices BV Nagarathna and Augustine George Masih said that the Calcutta High Court is already seized of the matter.

The bench said: "The local high court will be the best to assess the situation. Let there be no dual forums." The bench also granted the PIL petitioner the liberty to approach the high court,

This development comes amid reports that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Suvendu Adhikari apparently said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit the region.

As per reports, Adhikari was granted permission by the Calcutta High Court to visit Sandehkhali. He is expected to visit the gram panchayat in Sandeshkhali Block-II on Tuesday, as directed by Justice Kaushik Chanda.

What's happening in Sandeshkhali?

Sandeshkhali is a village in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district. It has seen violent protests amid allegations that a local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader and his supporters sexually abused women.

Several women have accused local TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his allies of land-grabbing and sexual abuse. As per the report, Sheikh has been on the run.

While talking to the media, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma said that several women came forward and complained about molestation when she visited Sandeshkhali.

"A home has been built by the Governor for the women of Sandeshkhali. Those who feel that they are not safe in their homes can come here and live," Sharma said.