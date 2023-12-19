Russian tourist's video of harassment by petrol pump worker goes viral, police take action: Video

An employee, working in a petrol pump in the Indian city of Jaipur, was caught harassing a Russian tourist in a video. The woman was accompanied by her Indian friend, who is a Delhi-based travel vlogger, and is popularly known as 'On Road Indian' on YouTube. The incident took place when the accused was filling petrol in their two-wheeler.

The YouTuber recorded the entire ordeal on his camera. He started filming as soon as he felt that the worker was misbehaving with his Russian friend, who was seated on the two-wheeler behind him.

The content creator shared the video on YouTube and X in which he is seen questioning the petrol pump's employees about the incident. In the video, the YouTuber asks the employee to bring his manager and informs him that the worker has multiple times touched his friend.

The Russian tourist said that the first two times it happened, she couldn't believe that he was misbehaving, but after the third time, she was sure that he was inappropriately touching him. Questioning the petrol pump staff, the digital creator then said, "Would a sorry fix everything?" However, the employee continued arguing that he did not touch the woman intentionally and apologised for the incident. Is Still safe for foreign women tourists and travellers?

Recently my Russian Traveler friend faced serious issue in Jaipur where she was touched by a fuel station staff 3 times. Police came to help.#WomensRights #safety #touristsafety #india pic.twitter.com/KFA8waa8gJ — OnRoad Indian (@onroadindian) November 26, 2023

Police complaint filed

Then, Viktoriia suggested that they can file a police complaint. After some time, the police reached the scene and the entire situation was explained to them by the Indian vlogger. The man was then asked by the police officer to apologise and he did the same. The Russian tourist also asked the police official to record the name of the man for future reference if any similar incidents are reported.

According to the content creator, the incident happened on November 7. "After eating food in a restaurant, me and Viktoriia took our bike and went to a nearby fuel station to get some petrol for our motorbike. On one of the fuel towers, a worker was filling petrol in our bike. At the time we were unaware that something would change our Rajasthan tour from this point," said the vlogger.

Watch: India: Over 800 stranded in rainfall in Tamil Nadu | Covid makes global comeback "This video is more than two weeks late, as due to some technical issues, Rajasthan tour videos were found corrupt in the camera later. We tried very hard to recover them and so it took us some time," wrote OnRoad Indian while sharing the video, and added that he "felt ashamed" after the incident.