Respite from tormenting heatwave soon: Indian capital may welcome monsoon on June 30 or July 1

Getting troubled with the tormenting heatwave present in Indian capital? Well, don’t fret as there is something to cheer for. New Delhi may witness first monsoon showers on June 30 or July 1, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials said on Tuesday. On June 30, there is a hope of receiving good rainfall in the city. The arrival of the monsoon may be declared on Thursday or Friday, senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani said. In the next 24 hours, the conditions are favourable for the advance of the monsoon towards Himachal Pradesh (HP), Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh (UP) and Jammu and Kashmir (J-K). In this region, moisture incursion, easterly winds and convective activity have also hiked, the senior meteorologist said.

"We expect the conditions to remain favourable for the further advance of the monsoon in the remaining parts of UP, HP, J-K, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana and New Delhi in the subsequent 48 hours," Jenamani said.

In the last few days, high humidity has increased discomfort of the residents, who have been already troubled with the temperatures hovering around 41-42 degrees Celsius, he added. The national capital may witness light rainfall on Wednesday evening. By July 1, the maximum temperature will slide to 33-34 degrees Celsius, he said.

(With inputs from agencies)