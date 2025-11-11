/Red Fort Blast in Delhi: Your questions, answered

A powerful explosion near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday (Nov 10) killed at least eight people and injured dozens. The blast, involving a Hyundai i20 car, is under investigation for possible terror links. Dr Umar Mohammad, a Pulwama-based doctor, is a key suspect tied to the Faridabad terror module, which was busted just a day ago, with thousands of kilogramme of explosive precursors and related material seized. Investigations are ongoing. Below are your most important questions on the Red Fort blast, answered.

Red Fort blast: When and where did it happen?

The explosion occurred on Monday evening, between 6:50 and 6:55 PM IST near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station in the busy Chandni Chowk area of Old Delhi. The Delhi Fire Services received the first emergency call at approximately 6:55 PM.

Several nearby vehicles caught fire, though the Red Fort, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, was not seriously damaged. At least six cars, four motorcycles, and three e-rickshaws caught fire, which was brought under control by firefighters by around 7:30 PM.

What do authorities know about the vehicle involved?

The vehicle was confirmed to be a Haryana-registered Hyundai i20. Police identified and questioned the person under whose name the car was officially registered. CCTV footage and the initial probe revealed that the car was either parked or moving slowly near a traffic signal outside the Red Fort Metro Station before it exploded.

What explosives were used?

Investigators have not yet confirmed the type or quantity of explosives through official forensic reports, but it is suspected that an improvised explosive device (IED) or a chemical reaction caused the blast. Authorities are examining a possible link to the seizure of a large ammonium nitrate cache in Faridabad in the National Capital Region, linked to a ‘white collar terror module’ with links to Jammu and Kashmir.

Who is responsible for the Delhi Red Fort blast?

No group has claimed responsibility for the Red Fort blast. All possibilities, including a terror link, are being investigated. The Delhi Police and Home Ministry have not confirmed any specific organisation or suspect, though the case is being investigated under relevant anti-terror laws.

How many died and were injured?

At least eight people were confirmed dead and between 17 and 24 were injured, though some earlier media reports had placed the death toll at 13. The dead include at least four occupants of the car, and bystanders. The injured suffered burns and shrapnel wounds and were treated at nearby hospitals, including LNJP, AIIMS, and GTB Hospital.

Delhi Red Fort blast: What did Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Delhi Police say?



Speaking in Bhutan, where he is on a state visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday: “Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared. All those responsible will be brought to justice.” Home Minister Amit Shah, who visited the blast site and hospitals on Monday, said that “all possibilities” are being explored and ordered a thorough investigation by central agencies, including the NIA. The Delhi Police Commissioner said all angles, including technical and forensic, were being examined. The government issued a nationwide alert as a precautionary measure.

Red Fort blast aftermath: What is the security situation in Delhi?

Shops and stalls in Chandni Chowk, the busy shopping centre near Red Fort, quickly shut down after the explosion, with traders describing the blast as similar to an earthquake. Most shops in the area remained closed on Tuesday morning, with police having blocked several lanes. Security has been tightened in central Delhi, with the blast area cleared and cordoned off. Forensic teams, the Delhi Police, and the NIA are conducting investigations. The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has placed on high alert all the major Delhi-NCR installations that it secures, including Delhi Metro stations, the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and several government buildings.

Who was the driver of the car?

Dr Umar Mohammad has been named as the driver of the car and a key suspect in the blast. A few reports mentioned the name Umar Nabi, but this has not been verified. Dr Umar Mohammad, a medical doctor, is believed to have been inside the Hyundai i20 when it exploded. He, along with at least three others in the car, is thought to have died in the blast, with bodies severely burnt.

What is Dr Umar Mohammad’s background?

According to reports, Dr Umar Mohammad is linked to the terror module connected to earlier arrests in Faridabad. He may have transported or triggered the explosives. The identities of the occupants are being verified through DNA testing on charred remains recovered from the site.

Originating from Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir, Dr Umar Mohammad is reported to have studied or worked at a private medical institution in Faridabad and had professional links with others detained in the recent Faridabad terror module raids.

What is the ownership pattern of the car involved in the Red Fort blast?

The white Hyundai i20 with Haryana registration (HR26 series) had several previous owners. Dr Umar Mohammad reportedly had access to or control of the vehicle at the time of the blast. Investigators are examining whether the car was owned or used by individuals connected to the Faridabad module.

Was the Red Fort explosion accidental or premature?

Investigators are exploring whether the detonation was accidental, triggered in fear of capture, or part of a failed larger attack plan. Preliminary findings indicate that the blast might have occurred prematurely before reaching the intended target. One theory is that it was triggered accidentally or in panic following the arrest of Dr Umar Mohammad’s associates in Faridabad.