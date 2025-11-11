/‘Horrific incident’: PM Modi says those behind Delhi Red Fort blast ‘will not be spared’

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Nov 11) said that those responsible for the deadly blast near the iconic Red Fort in Delhi “will not be spared” and “will be brought to justice”. He made the remarks during his visit to Bhutan. On Monday (Nov 10) evening, at least eight people were killed and 20 others were injured after an explosion in a car. The authorities have not yet shared details on the cause of the blast and an investigation is underway.

“Today, I come here with a very heavy heart. The horrific incident that took place in Delhi yesterday evening has deeply saddened everyone. I understand the grief of the affected families. The entire nation stands with them today,” PM Modi said.

The prime minister further added, “I was in touch with all the agencies investigating this incident throughout last night. Our agencies will get to the bottom of this conspiracy. The conspirators behind this will not be spared.”

He added, speaking in English, “All those responsible will be brought to justice.”

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also said that those responsible for the tragedy will be brought to justice.