/Delhi Red Fort blast: First visual of suspect surfaces; link from Pulwama to Faridabad being investigated

A car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening (Nov 10) killed at least 8 people and set nearby vehicles ablaze. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah reviewed the situation. The Home Minister also visited the spot and met the injured at the LNJP Hospital in Delhi. Delhi Police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) invoking terrorism and the Explosives Act. The FIR includes Sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which deal with terrorist acts and the punishment for supporting terrorism, a Delhi Police spokesperson said. Meanwhile, CCTV footage has surfaced in which the suspect is seen. According to news agency ANI, a lone suspect is seen entering and exiting the car parking area. The Delhi Police are examining over 100 CCTV clips.

A footage shows the I-20 driver wearing a black mask moments before the blast. Another footage shows him inside the car the car entering the parking lot with the driver’s hand resting on the window, while another image shows him wearing a blue-and-black T-shirt. The owner of the car, identified as Mohd Salman, has been detained by the police. Salman reportedly sold to vehicle to a person in Okhla, who then sold it to a resident of Ambala. The car was then sold to an individual from Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir. The police have detained two individuals in Pulwama for questioning in the matter.

