As the investigation into the deadly blast at Delhi’s Red Fort that killed at least eight and injured 20, the agencies are reviewing footage from over 100 CCTV cameras. On Monday (Nov 10), a car exploded in the busy area in the national capital near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station around 6:52 pm. The explosion resulted in fire in several other vehicles. Eyewitnesses reported that the intensity of the blast shattered the window panes of vehicles parked some distance away.

Investigation revealed that the car was parked near the Red Fort three hours before the blast occurred. The I-20 car entered the parking at 3:19 pm and exited into a crowded area about three hours later. The police are also tracing the car’s route to understand the events leading to the explosion. Another footage captured the I-20 driver wearing a black mask moments before the blast.

CCTV footage showed the car leaving the parking lot at 6:22, 30 minutes before the blast happened at 6:52. Reportedly, the suspect waited in the I-20 car for nearly 2-3 hours without leaving the vehicle, seemingly either waiting for someone or instructions.

One suspicious person was also spotted in CCTV footage exiting a parking area. Later, the person was seen heading towards Daryaganj.