Rameshwaram cafe blast: Authorities announce $13k (₹10 lakh) reward for information on bomber
The NIA offers a ₹10 lakh ($13K) reward for information on the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru. The blast injured nine people, prompting suspicions of an improvised explosive device. Karnataka CM urges cooperation in the investigation.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared a cash reward of ₹10 lakh ($13k) for any information regarding the perpetrator of the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in India's Bengaluru. Assuring informants of anonymity, the agency seeks to expedite the investigation into the incident.
NIA announces a cash reward of Rs. 10 lakh for information about the bomber in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast case of Bengaluru. Informant's identity will be kept confidential: NIA pic.twitter.com/NY5PPnELKE— ANI (@ANI) March 6, 2024
The explosion at the bustling Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Brookfield area left nine individuals injured, including seven customers. Contrary to initial suspicions of a gas leak, investigators have now turned their attention to a possible improvised explosive device (IED) concealed in a bag at the cafe.
Probe into the incident
Karnataka Police, in collaboration with the NIA and Intelligence Bureau (IB), are conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the blast. Surveillance footage captured moment of the explosion, triggering chaos and prompting an urgent evacuation of the premises.
Authorities suspect the blast originated from a bag placed by an unidentified individual outside the cafe. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has raised concerns over the incident, suggesting the involvement of an improvised explosive device (IED), and disclosing details about a suspicious individual captured on security cameras.
Siddaramaiah said that a masked individual arrived by bus, purchased food from the cafe, and subsequently left behind a bag with a timer. He urged the public to refrain from politicising the issue and urged cooperation with the investigation, promising stringent action against the culprits.
Despite the unsettling incident, the co-founder of Rameshwaram Cafe announced plans to reopen the establishment on March 8, extending resilience in the face of adversity.
