Rameshwaram cafe blast: Authorities announce $13k (₹10 lakh) reward for information on bomber

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared a cash reward of ₹10 lakh ($13k) for any information regarding the perpetrator of the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in India's Bengaluru. Assuring informants of anonymity, the agency seeks to expedite the investigation into the incident.

The explosion at the bustling Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Brookfield area left nine individuals injured, including seven customers. Contrary to initial suspicions of a gas leak, investigators have now turned their attention to a possible improvised explosive device (IED) concealed in a bag at the cafe.