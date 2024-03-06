LIVE TV
Rameshwaram cafe blast: Authorities announce $13k (₹10 lakh) reward for information on bomber

Bengaluru, India Edited By: Sneha SwaminathanUpdated: Mar 06, 2024, 06:23 PM IST
A screenshot from surveillance camera showing the individual suspected in the IED blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe. Photograph:(Twitter)
Story highlights

 

The NIA offers a ₹10 lakh ($13K) reward for information on the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru. The blast injured nine people, prompting suspicions of an improvised explosive device. Karnataka CM urges cooperation in the investigation.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has declared a cash reward of ₹10 lakh ($13k) for any information regarding the perpetrator of the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in India's Bengaluru. Assuring informants of anonymity, the agency seeks to expedite the investigation into the incident.

The explosion at the bustling Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru's Brookfield area left nine individuals injured, including seven customers. Contrary to initial suspicions of a gas leak, investigators have now turned their attention to a possible improvised explosive device (IED) concealed in a bag at the cafe.

Probe into the incident

Karnataka Police, in collaboration with the NIA and Intelligence Bureau (IB), are conducting a comprehensive inquiry into the blast. Surveillance footage captured moment of the explosion, triggering chaos and prompting an urgent evacuation of the premises.

Authorities suspect the blast originated from a bag placed by an unidentified individual outside the cafe. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has raised concerns over the incident, suggesting the involvement of an improvised explosive device (IED), and disclosing details about a suspicious individual captured on security cameras.

Siddaramaiah said that a masked individual arrived by bus, purchased food from the cafe, and subsequently left behind a bag with a timer. He urged the public to refrain from politicising the issue and urged cooperation with the investigation, promising stringent action against the culprits.

Despite the unsettling incident, the co-founder of Rameshwaram Cafe announced plans to reopen the establishment on March 8, extending resilience in the face of adversity. 

(With inputs from agencies)

