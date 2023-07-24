Rajya Sabha Chairman suspends AAP MP Sanjay Singh for remainder of monsoon session; here's why

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh was on Monday suspended from the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament for "repeatedly violating directions of the Chair."

Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar first called out Sanjay Singh for interrupting the proceedings of the House when it had taken up the Question Hour amidst demonstrations by the Opposition over its demand for a statement from Prime Minister on the violence in Manipur and an in-detail discussion on the issue.

After the house resumed proceedings at 12 noon, Singh came near the Chairman’s podium over opposition demands. Dhankar asked him to resume his seat. However, the AAP member kept protesting, and the Chairman named him.

Soon after the Chairman named Sanjay Singh, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal moved a motion demanding the Chair to suspend the AAP member, saying this kind of behaviour “is completely against the ethics and rules of the House.”

“Sanjay Singh should be suspended from the entire session of the House,” he said.

The Chairman then put the motion for approval of the House and said Sanjay Singh was being suspended for the remainder of the monsoon session of Parliament "for having repeatedly violated the directives of the Chair". The Chairman then adjourned the House till 2 pm.

Dhankar had warned Sanjay Singh last week

Last week, Dhankhar had cautioned Sanjay Singh saying that he will be forced to name him after he repeatedly demonstrated against the proposed bill to replace the Centre's ordinance for control over services in the national capital, Delhi.

His warning to Singh came after the AAP members were urged to take their seats as he briefed the House about the proceedings of the Business Advisory Committee.

AAP was among the opposition parties who demanded a statement from PM Modi in Parliament on the ongoing situation in Manipur and also an in detail discussion on the issue.

Dhankhar said he had received 27 notices under Rule 267. TMC leader Derek O’Brien sought to raise the demands of opposition parties. The Chairman cautioned him and adjourned the House till 12 noon.

The Opposition has rejected the government's proposal for a short-duration discussion.

The Monsoon session of Parliament began on July 20 and will continue till August 11.

(With inputs from agencies)

