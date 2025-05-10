Rajasthan Barmer Jaisalmer Jodhpur Ceasefire Live Updates: Blackouts were imposed in Rajasthan's Barmer and Jaisalmer after Pakistan violated the ceasefire. Explosions were heard in several bordering cities.

Blackouts were also imposed across Jammu and in parts of Punjab, Gujarat, and Rajasthan.

Pakistan violates ceasefire

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) confirmed that the ceasefire was violated by Pakistan.

“For the last few hours, they have been repeated violations of the understanding arrived at earlier this evening between the directors general of military operations of India and Pakistan. This is a breach of the understanding arrived at earlier today. The armed forces are giving an adequate and appropriate response to these violations, and we take very, very serious notice of these violations. We call upon Pakistan to take appropriate steps to address these violations and deal with the situation with seriousness and responsibility,” Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said.

“The armed forces are maintaining a strong vision on the situation. They have been given instructions to lead strongly with any instances of repetition of the violations of the border along the international border, as well as the LoC,” he added.

