Punjab Ferozpur Pathankot Ceasefire Live Updates: Hours after India-Pakistan ceasefire, blackout has been observed across several regions in Punjab, including Moga, Pathankot, Ferozpur, Mukstar, Batala, Patiala, Ambala and Amritsar.

This comes after explosions were heard in several parts of Jammu and red streaks were seen.

Earlier, DC Amritsar announced that a blackout will be implemented after a siren as part of a "precaution".

"A siren will sound shortly and thereafter we shall implement the blackout. This is by way of abundant precaution. Please stay indoors and away from windows. Please don't panic," DC Amritsar stated.

However now, blackout has been observed after the siren sound.

Hours after India announced ceasefire with Pakistan after days of fighting, Pakistan violated the ceasefire on Saturday evening, India's Ministry of External Affairs annnounced announced in a special briefing.

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said that the Indian Army is retaliating as Pakistan violated the ceasefire. He called this intrusion "extremely condemnable".

He further stressed that Pakistan should understand this situation properly and take appropriate action immediately.

"An understanding was reached this evening between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan to stop the military action that was going on for the last few days. For the last few hours, this understanding is being violated by Pakistan. The Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with this border intrusion. This intrusion is extremely condemnable and Pakistan is responsible for it. We believe that Pakistan should understand this situation properly and take appropriate action immediately to stop this intrusion," Misri said.

India-Pakistan ceasefire

Earlier today, India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed that India and Pakistan have agreed for a ceasefire with immediate effect from 17:00 on May 10.

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar also confirmed that both countries worked together to stop "firing and military action."

