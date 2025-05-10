Just hours after India-Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday (May 10), a series of explosions were heard in Srinagar and drones were seen in both Srinagar and Kutch, Gujarat.

Here are all the major updates:

"Several drones have been spotted in the Kutch district. A complete blackout will be implemented now," Minister of State of Gujarat posted on X.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted that explosions were heard across Srinagar on Saturday. "What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!," he said in a post on X. In the next post, he added, "This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up."

India-Pakistan ceasefire

India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri confirmed on Saturday that India and Pakistan have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect from 17:00 on May 10. India's foreign minister S Jaishankar also confirmed that both countries worked together to stop "firing and military action."

