Hours after India announced ceasefire with Pakistan, explosions were heard in several parts of India. Following this, blackout was observed across Jammu, in regions of Punjab, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

A complete blackout has been enforced in Pathankot, Punjab, Moga and Ferozepur. While, blackouts were also seen in Rajasthan's Barmer and Jaisalmer and in Gujarat's Bhuj.

Here's the complete list

Jammu

Srinagar

RS Pura

Rajouri

Gujarat

Bhuj

Punjab

Moga

Pathankot

Ferozpur

Mukstar

Batala

Patiala

Ambala

Rajasthan

Barmer

Jaisalmer

In Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on X, that this is not a ceasefire and air defence units in the middle of Srinagar have opened up.

"What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!," he said in a post on X. In next post, he added, "This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up."

He further posted a video in which drones are spotted.

Following this, blackout has been observed in Jammu across several regions including RS Pura, Rajouri, Srinagar and Kathua.

Meanwhile in Punjab's Amritsar, blackout will be implemented as a part of "precaution". Moreover, a siren will sound shortly and blackout will be followed.

"A siren will sound shortly and thereafter we shall implement the blackout. This is by way of abundant precaution. Please stay indoors and away from windows. Please don't panic," DC Amritsar stated.