Jammu & Kashmir ceasefire LIVE updates: Just hours after India-Pakistan agreed to a ceasefire on Saturday (May 10), multiple blasts were heard in Srinagar.

Here are all the major updates from Jammu & Kashmir Ceasefire:

"Firing exchanged at Nagrota Military Station," Indian Army's White Knight Corps confirms.

On noticing suspicious movement near the perimeter, alert sentry at #Nagrota Military Station issued a challenge, leading to a brief exchange of fire with the suspect.

Sentry sustained a minor injury.

Search operations are underway to track the intruder(s)@adgpi… — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) May 10, 2025

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted that explosions were heard across Srinagar on Saturday. "What the hell just happened to the ceasefire? Explosions heard across Srinagar!!!," he said in a post on X.

Abdullah added in a subsequent post, "This is no ceasefire. The air defence units in the middle of Srinagar just opened up."

India-Pakistan ceasefire violated

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "An understanding was reached this evening between the DGMOs of India and Pakistan to stop the military action that was going on for the last few days. For the last few hours, this understanding has been violated by Pakistan."

Misri added that the Indian Army is retaliating and dealing with this border.

This comes after India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced on Saturday that India and Pakistan have agreed to implement an immediate ceasefire, effective from 5:00 p.m. on May 10. Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar also confirmed that both nations coordinated efforts to halt "firing and military action."

