/Silent Toxins: Chemicals in unsafe food drive 73% of 1.5 million deaths annually

Unsafe food claims 1.5 million lives each year, with children under five among the most vulnerable, the World Health Organisation cautioned Thursday (June 4). A WHO analysis spanning 194 countries between 2000 and 2021 found that approximately 886 million people fall ill annually from consuming contaminated food, with young children nearly three times more susceptible than other age groups.

"Food safety is not an abstract issue — it touches every meal, every family, every day," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. While overall rates of food-related illness have fallen since 2000, stark regional disparities persist. Africa and Southeast Asia together account for nearly three-quarters of global cases and 60 per cent of deaths linked to unsafe food.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Biological hazards, including bacteria and viruses, were responsible for roughly 860 million cases in 2021, representing the vast majority of food-borne illnesses. Chemical contaminants, however, accounted for a disproportionate share of fatalities, with arsenic and lead identified as the leading non-biological causes of death.

WHO technical officer for food safety, Yuki Minato, warned that the problem is worsening. She was quoted in the news agency AFP saying, "The data show that food-borne diseases are not only persistent but are being made worse by climate change, which increases contamination risks, and by antimicrobial resistance, which makes infections harder to treat.” Beyond the human toll, food-borne diseases cost the global economy an estimated $647 billion in lost productivity in 2021, according to the study.