Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /WHO chief warns of ‘catastrophic collision’ of Ebola and conflict in DR Congo

WHO chief warns of ‘catastrophic collision’ of Ebola and conflict in DR Congo

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Edited By Prashasti Satyanand Shetty
Published: May 27, 2026, 16:38 IST | Updated: May 27, 2026, 16:38 IST
WHO chief warns of ‘catastrophic collision’ of Ebola and conflict in DR Congo

A health worker measures the temperature of a patient suspected of having Ebola in DRC, on May 26, 2026. Photograph: (Credit: AFP)

Story highlights

WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warns of a "catastrophic collision" of disease and conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo as the rapidly spreading Bundibugyo Ebola outbreak outpaces response efforts.

The World Health Organisation has sounded the alarm over a dangerous convergence of disease and warfare in the Democratic Republic of Congo, warning that an active Ebola outbreak in the country's eastern Ituri province is rapidly spiralling beyond the control of health responders. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus issued an urgent appeal Wednesday (May 27), calling for an immediate ceasefire in the conflict-torn region, where ongoing fighting has created near-impossible conditions for medical teams working to contain the deadly virus.

"Eastern DRC now faces a catastrophic collision of disease and conflict," Tedros wrote on X, stressing that the outbreak was “outpacing the response.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Ebola, one of the world's most feared infectious diseases, carries a high fatality rate and spreads through direct contact with the blood or bodily fluids of infected individuals. Controlling an outbreak demands rapid case detection, contact tracing, isolation of patients, and safe burial practices all of which require stable, accessible conditions on the ground. In a conflict zone, each of those pillars becomes extraordinarily difficult to maintain.

Also read: Ebola scare in India as Ugandan woman develops symptoms in Bengaluru: What we know

Ituri province has long been one of DRC's most volatile regions, plagued by decades of ethnic violence and armed group activity. Health workers operating in such environments face constant threats to their safety, restricted movement, and disrupted supply chains for critical medical equipment and vaccines. Communities living under the shadow of armed conflict are also less likely to seek care or cooperate with health teams, allowing transmission chains to go undetected and unchecked.

Also read: Uganda woman isolated in Bengaluru tests negative for Ebola

The WHO chief's appeal underscores a grim reality that global health officials have confronted repeatedly in the DRC: disease outbreaks cannot be separated from the political and military contexts in which they occur. The country has battled more Ebola outbreaks than any other nation in the world, and experience has shown that insecurity remains the single greatest obstacle to an effective response.

Also read: Russia claims its Ebola vaccine may protect against Bundibugyo strain that has killed 204 in DRC? All you need to know

Trending Stories

Without a ceasefire and guaranteed humanitarian access, experts warn the outbreak could expand further, threatening neighbouring communities and potentially crossing international borders, transforming a regional crisis into a far broader public health emergency.

About the Author

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Share on twitter

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty

Prashasti Satyanand Shetty writes across multiple genres with a keen eye on human interest stories intertwined with social issues. In international affairs, she dives into subjects...Read More

Trending Topics