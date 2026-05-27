Russia has claimed that its Ebola vaccine may offer protection against Bundibugyo, the rare strain driving the current outbreak in Central Africa. This comes as the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the situation an international public health emergency. The vaccine announcement was made by Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, according to the Russian Embassy in South Africa.

How effective is the vaccine against Ebola's Bundibugyo strain?

In a statement, the embassy said Russian researchers had created a vaccine against Ebola. The embassy added that scientists believe the vaccine "may also protect" against the current strain responsible for the outbreak in Congo. The Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, a rare and highly dangerous variant, is now driving outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and neighbouring Uganda. According to Alexander Gintsburg, scientific director of the Gamaleya Centre, the Russian Ebola vaccine likely protects against the rare Bundibugyo strain. He noted that the genetic similarity between this virus variant and the vaccine strain is about 60-70 per cent.

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WHO declares PHEIC over DRC's Ebola outbreak

On May 17, the WHO officially declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), its highest level of global health alert under the International Health Regulations.

Africa CDC has separately labelled the outbreak a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security.

Why the outbreak is alarming

The eastern Democratic Republic of Congo has emerged as the centre of the outbreak. According to figures released by Congolese authorities, the disease has already caused 204 deaths and at least 867 suspected cases. Uganda has also confirmed cases, including at least one death.

The WHO believes the actual spread may be significantly wider than official figures suggest, warning that the virus may have circulated undetected for some time before authorities identified the outbreak.

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What is Ebola?

Ebola is a severe viral haemorrhagic fever that spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids. The disease can trigger internal bleeding, organ failure and death, with mortality rates often extremely high during outbreaks.