/Uganda woman isolated in Bengaluru tests negative for Ebola

A Ugandan woman, who was isolated at a government hospital in Bengaluru on suspicion of Ebola infection has tested negative, Reuters reported quoting India's Union health ministry said. However, the ministry did not specify whether she would be immediately discharged from isolation or kept under continued observation. This comes a day after Union Health ​Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda reviewed preparations to tackle ⁠the disease. Earlier, Government of India said that it is closely monitoring Ebola situation and there are no confirmed case in the country.



Earlier, the Ebola scare in India was triggered when a 28-year-old woman from Uganda developed mild body ache and fatigue days after entering the country. She had arrived at Kempegowda International Airport on May 23 via Ahmedabad and was later shifted to the State-run Epidemic Diseases Hospital in Indiranagar after airport health teams flagged her travel history from an Ebola-affected region.

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Her samples were collected and sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for detailed testing. Officials said she had not shown any symptoms during initial airport screening but was kept under observation due to her recent travel from Uganda, which is under Ebola surveillance alert. According to health department officials, the woman had initially checked into a hotel in Bengaluru before being shifted to hospital isolation as a precautionary measure. Authorities said her condition remained stable throughout observation, with only mild symptoms reported.