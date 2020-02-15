Railways to operate new train based on Ramayana theme

Indian Railways will operate a new train based on Ramayan theme from March, officials said on Saturday.

According to the statement, the train which will start operating from last week of March will take pilgrims to locations associated with Lord Rama.

The train's interior and exterior will be based on Ramayana theme and it will give passengers feel of a temple on wheels.

The Ram bhajans will also play inside the train.

Railway Board Chairman VK Yadav said, "The train will take people to all places related to Ramayana. The theme of this train will be based on Ramayana. Pictures, thoughts and poems related to Ramayana will be displayed on coaches outside and pictures related to the epic and music will also be played inside."

Earlier, the Railways ran a special train named after Lord Ram, "Shri Ramayana Express", which began its services in November last year.

(With inputs from ANI)



