Railway Budget 2020 highlights: New trains, investments announced 

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her Railway Budget 2020 speech, as part of the Union Budget speech, announced many projects for Indian Railways besides announcing as many as 150 private trains on the Indian Railways network via the PPP model. She also said that in the coming years more Tejas Express-style trains will be introduced on key tourist routes.

Sitharaman said that Indian Railways achieved the important target of eliminating the unmanned level crossings on its network which is a big way in enhancing safety on the Indian Railways network.

Large solar power capacity alongside rail tracks to be set up.

Tejas- type trains will be introduced to connect tourist destinations.

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway to be completed by 2023 and that the Chennai-Bengaluru Expressway will also be launched.

150 private trains will be running on the Indian Railways network via the PPP model in the next few years.

Four stations will be redeveloped with the help of private sector.

Sitharaman announced that Indian Railways has managed to provide free high-speed WiFi connectivity at 1000s of railway stations across the country.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman spoke of Modi government's aim to allow for Rs 100 lakh crore investment in infrastructure which includes model railway stations.