US President says India should have permanent seat at UNSC: MEA after Quad summit

Harsh Shringla, India's foreign secretary, addressed reporters in Washington, DC, this morning on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's discussions with the leaders of India, US, Japan and Australia during the Quad Summit.



The foreign secretary mentioned that "there was praise for India's UN Security Council presidency, particularly on the Afghanistan issue. President Biden stated unequivocally that India should have a permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council, and he emphasised the significance of the defence alliance."



Talking about PM Modi’s meeting with the leaders, Shringla said that "PM Modi expressed thanks for the solidarity shown by the US government and the people of the US when we had our second wave of crisis. President Joe Biden appreciated India's role in extending assistance to countries across the world, including through pharmaceuticals and vaccines."



"President Joe Biden accepted PM Narendra Modi's invitation to visit India, and Biden expressed his gratitude. We are looking forward to President Joe Biden's visit," said Harsh Shringla during the press conference.

According to the foreign secretary, India will make available 8 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen vaccine, which is manufactured in India by Biological E, at Quad's request.

This would be completed by the end of October and would be consistent with our plan to resume vaccination exports.



Harsh Vardhan Shringla, when asked about concerns affecting NRIs, said that the discussion between the Prime Minister and the US President was wide-ranging, and that issues affecting the Indian community, such as the H1b visa, were discussed.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi will depart later this evening for New York. He is scheduled to address the 76th session of the UNGA tomorrow morning, " he added.