From 1994 visit to UNGA 2021, here's a look at Modi's US visits

In 1994, Narendra Modi had visited the US on invitation of ACYPL (American Council of Young Political Leaders), Indian politician Kishan Reddy Gangapuram reported in a Facebook post.
Picture credit: Kishan Reddy Gangapuram
(Photograph:Facebook)
2014
After coming to power in 2014, Narendra Modi visited the US in September to meet the then-President Barack Obama. He also met with the Indian-American community in the Madison Square.
(Photograph:Twitter)
2016
Modi returned to the US in 2016 for another official working visit, which was third bilateral meeting between Modi and Obama. The two leaders "reviewed the deepening strategic partnership between the United States and India that is rooted in shared values of freedom, democracy, universal human rights, tolerance and pluralism, equal opportunities for all citizens, and rule of law," as per the official joint statement.
(Photograph:Others)
US Congress
The Indian leader also addressed the US Congress during his trip in June 2016. "Honoured & privileged to address a joint meeting of the US Congress," he tweeted after his address.
(Photograph:Twitter)
2017
The Indian leader made his fifth visit to the US in 2017 when Donald Trump had taken control of the country. Modi visited the White House for a 'working dinner'. His visit lead to the US declaring the Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin as a "global terrorist"
(Photograph:Twitter)
2019
Trump and Modi once again met in the US when the Indian leader visited the country in September 2019 to attend the 74th United Nations General Assembly in New York and the famous "Howdy, Modi" event in Houston, Texas.
(Photograph:Twitter)
2021
He has now once again returned to the US for first face-to-face UNGA after the pandemic. After conducting bilateral meetings with several tech CEOs, Australia's Scott Morrison, America's VP Kamala Harris and Japan's PM Yoshihide Suga, Modi visited Joe Biden in the Oval Office of the White House.
The Indian leader was greeted by the US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office. In his signature style, Modi joined his hands to greet Biden, who then extended his arms to offer a hug to the PM.