Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Police intensifies crackdown on SIM misuse, anti-national elements, and terror ecosystem in South Kashmir

Police intensifies crackdown on SIM misuse, anti-national elements, and terror ecosystem in South Kashmir

Ajaypal Choudhary
Edited By Ajaypal Choudhary
Reported By Idrees Lone
Published: Nov 11, 2025, 24:37 IST | Updated: Nov 11, 2025, 24:39 IST
Police intensifies crackdown on SIM misuse, anti-national elements, and terror ecosystem in South Kashmir

Police along with security forces conducting search operations in South Kashmir Photograph: (Idrees Lone)

Story highlights

Authorities have warned of stringent legal action against violations, emphasising that accountability in SIM issuance is crucial to countering terrorist and criminal networks.

In a multi-pronged security push across South Kashmir, police have launched simultaneous crackdowns on SIM card misuse, anti-national networks, and terror support structures in Awantipora, Anantnag, and Shopian.

Police in Awantipora conducted a district-wide inspection of SIM vendors to enforce strict compliance with guidelines issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). Teams verified licenses, KYC records, and documentation while sensitising vendors on regulatory adherence. Authorities have warned of stringent legal action against violations, emphasising that accountability in SIM issuance is crucial to countering terrorist and criminal networks. Such drives will continue to ensure a secure and transparent communication ecosystem.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

In Anantnag, police, in coordination with security forces, executed Cordon and Search Operations (CASOs) at multiple locations, including Lal Chowk and the rear side of District Jail Kheribal. The raids targeted residences linked to J&K National Liberation Party (JKNOP) operatives and UAPA-accused individuals. Identities were verified, premises thoroughly searched, and suspicious movements monitored to disrupt subversive activities and safeguard public order.

Search operations continued in Awantipora at sites of recent encounters and residences of slain terrorists and their associates, aimed at dismantling active and dormant support networks. In Shopian, police marked the third consecutive day of raids across the district as part of ongoing efforts to eliminate residual terror infrastructure.

Trending Stories

Police reaffirmed their resolve to sustain coordinated operations to neutralise anti-national elements, strengthen the security grid, and restore lasting peace across the region.

Related Stories

About the Author

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

Ajaypal Choudhary

...Read More

Trending Topics