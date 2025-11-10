/Explosion near Red Fort: J&K Police in constant touch with Delhi agencies, likely to be part of investigation

On Monday (Nov 10), as the blast near Red Fort rocks the national capital, Jammu and Kashmir Police is in constant touch with the investigative agencies in Delhi. J&K police likely to be part of the investigation. Eight people from the explosion site were brought dead to the LNJP hospital, authorities informed. 24 injured are being treated in the same medical facility. As the explosion was heard, police and fire brigade teams rushed to the spot. The exact cause and nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained.

High alert has been issued across Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Bihar and Mumbai. Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport has also been placed on high alert. As reported by news agency ANI, Delhi Fire Department received a call regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage. A total of 7 fire tenders have reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has also reached the spot.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha told ANI, "Today at around 6.52 pm, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged. All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... Some people have died, and some have been injured in the incident. The situation is being monitored. The Home Minister has also called us, and information is being shared with him from time to time."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Home Minister Amit Shah has taken cognisance of the situation, he held a meeting with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha. As he detailed the incident, he mentioned, the blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives. It was within 10 minutes of receiving the information of the blast, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot. The NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation.