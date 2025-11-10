After a massive explosion rocked near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on Monday, killing at least 8 and injuring several, a high alert was issued across Delhi, Mumbai, Haryana and all districts of Uttar Pradesh. Multiple media reports confirmed that security is heightened at important places in the capital city of Maharashtra. Additionally, Kolkata has also been placed on high alert, where police have activated all units and are initiating security checks across the city.

Officials have been directed to carry out frequent patrols across India’s financial capital, particularly in vulnerable zones. Additionally, authorities in UP's Lucknow have been instructed to step up monitoring and enhance surveillance in sensitive areas.

The exact cause and nature of the blast is yet to be ascertained. As reported by news agency ANI, the Delhi Fire Department received a call regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage. A total of 7 fire tenders have reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has also reached the spot.

The explosion appeared to have originated from a car

The explosion was so impactful that it shattered the windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area. “The blast occurred in a car parked near the Red Fort metro station gate number 1. The intensity was quite high. Injuries are feared,” said a senior official of Delhi Fire Service, the Hindu reported.

Several visuals of the incident surfaced on social media showing plumes of fire billowing from the burning cars. Following the incident, panic gripped the area, and multiple vehicles were seen damaged at the spot.

Meanwhile, an injured eyewitness stated that the blast appeared to have originated from a car, likely from a Swift. “There was a Swift car in front of my auto. There was something in that car that suddenly blasted,” he said, The Hindu reported.