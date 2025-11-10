/Red fort blast: Leaders across parties express grief over Delhi blast that killed eight, injured 24

At least eight people have been killed and 24 injured after a high-intensity explosion was reported near the Red Fort on Monday (Nov 10), evening. The blast took place around 7 pm near Chadani Chowk metro station in Central Delhi, one of the busiest localities in the national capital.

India's top anti-terror agency, the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and the central armed police force, National Security Guard (NSG), are also on their way to assist the local police.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah immediately spoke with the Delhi Police Commissioner after the incident. Teams from the NSG, NIA, and the forensic department were rushed to the spot. The Home Minister remains in continuous touch with the IB Director regarding the Delhi incident.

Reacting to the tragedy, political leaders across parties condemned the incident and expressed condolences to the victims.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on social media platform 'X' said “, Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the tragic car blast in Delhi that has taken eight precious lives and injured so many others. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones; no words can ease their pain. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured and hoping the cause of this tragedy is uncovered soon.”

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on X, posted, “Deeply shocked to hear about the tragic blast in New Delhi. My heart goes out to the families who have lost their loved ones, and I pray for strength and a swift recovery for all those injured.”



Reacting to the incident, former Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on social media wrote, “Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of so many precious lives in the explosion near #RedFort. My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families who lost their near and dear ones. Prayer for the swift recovery of those who have sustained injuries”.





