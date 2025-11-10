/Red Fort blast | 'We saw body parts scattered on road': Eyewitness recounts horrific details

On Monday (Nov 10), explosions were heard outside Red Fort, eight dead, 24 injured. Police and fire brigade teams have rushed to the spot. The exact cause and nature of the blast yet to be ascertained. An eyewitness near the incident site recounts horrific details, “...When we came near, we saw body parts spread on the road. No one could figure out what happened. Several cars have been damaged.” According to the LNJP hospital, 8 bodies were brought, and around 13 injured people have been admitted.