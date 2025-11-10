/Red Fort blast | 'We saw body parts scattered on road': Eyewitness recounts horrific details

Red Fort blast: High alert has been issued across Delhi, UP and Mumbai; reports of several people being injured have surfaced, and police confirmation is awaited.
On Monday (Nov 10), explosions were heard outside Red Fort, eight dead, 24 injured. Police and fire brigade teams have rushed to the spot. The exact cause and nature of the blast yet to be ascertained. An eyewitness near the incident site recounts horrific details, “...When we came near, we saw body parts spread on the road. No one could figure out what happened. Several cars have been damaged.” According to the LNJP hospital, 8 bodies were brought, and around 13 injured people have been admitted.
As reported by news agency ANI, the Delhi Fire Department received a call regarding an explosion in a car near Gate No. 1 of the Red Fort Metro Station, after which three to four vehicles also caught fire and sustained damage. A total of 7 fire tenders have reached the spot. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell has also reached the spot.