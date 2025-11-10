/J&K Police bust: Doctor-turned-JeM operative’s tip-off leads to 300kg RDX, two AK-47s Seized; another medic detained

In a major breakthrough, Jammu and Kashmir Police, acting on revelations from an arrested doctor, Dr. Adeel Ahmad Rather, recovered 300 kg of RDX, an AK-47 rifle, and ammunition from Faridabad, Haryana.

Dr. Rather, a medicine specialist and former resident in the Department of Medicine at Government Medical College (GMC), Anantnag, was arrested by Srinagar Police from Saharanpur over his alleged involvement in plastering propaganda posters of the banned terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) across the city last month.

A resident of Qazigund in Anantnag district and son of Abdul Majeed Rather, he had served at GMC Anantnag until October 24, 2024, before being transferred to Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh.

Earlier, acting on precise intelligence, authorities backed by the Joint Interrogation Centre (JIC) Anantnag raided the college premises and recovered another AK-47 assault rifle along with ammunition from Dr. Rather’s personal locker at GMC Anantnag.