PM Modi reshuffles cabinet; Jyotiraditya Scindia among others take oath

PM Modi on Wednesday reshuffled the Union Cabinet as high profile ministers handed over their resignation ahead of the oath-taking ceremony.

It is the first cabinet expansion of Modi governments second term. The cabinet list includes new and existing ministers. President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to the new ministers at the Durbar Hall in Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Narayan Tatu Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal and Dr Virendra Kumar took oath as ministers with PM Modi, home minister Amit Shah in attendance.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, Ramachandra Prasad Singh and Ashwini Vasihnaw also took oath. Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Bhupender Yadav, Pashupati Kumar Paras, Kiren Rijiju and Raj Kumar Singh were also sworn in as ministers in the cabinet by President Kovind.

Ahead of announcing the cabinet reshuffle by the Modi government, several ministers on Wednesday handed over their resignation including health minister Harsh Vardhan, education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal and chemicals and fertilisers minister D V Sadananda Gowda.

Minister of state for environment Babul Supriyo also resigned from the Union cabinet including minister of state for women and child development Debasree Chaudhuri and minister of state for Jal Shakti Rattan Lal Kataria.

Union Minister for law and information technology, Ravi Shankar Prasad had also resigned from the cabinet.

Several ministers had earlier met PM Modi at this residence ahead of the reshuffle including BJP's Narayan Rane, Sarbananda Sonowal, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Bhupender Yadav, Sunita Duggal, JD(U)'s R C P Singh, LJP's Pashupati Paras and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel, Meenakshi Lekhi among others.

(With inputs from Agencies)

