PM Modi lands in Indonesia to participate in ASEAN-India, East Asia summits

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi landed in Indonesia on Thursday (September 7) where he will be attending the ASEAN-India and the East Asia summits.



In the summits, the prime minister will be discussing the future contours of the partnership of India with the countries, which are located in the strategically important region.

"Good morning. We have just arrived here at Jakarta International Airport. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is about to depart from the plane. He's been given a warm ceremonial welcome here at Jakarta Airport," said External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi in a video he shared on social media platform X, earlier known as Twitter.

"This is very early in the morning, but he has a packed schedule here. A few hours later, he goes for the India-ASEAN summit and thereafter for the East Asia summit. There are important engagements. Both these activities entail. He will thereafter come back here and take the flight back to New Delhi. So literally a few hours in Jakarta, but we look forward to a very productive day. Prime Minister has come here despite the busy schedule for the G 20 that starts effectively on Friday evening and just emphasizes the importance that you attached to this visit. We will continue to bring you updates on this visit as it unfolds," he stated.



Meanwhile, PM Modi posted on X, “Landed in Jakarta. Looking forward to the ASEAN-related meetings and to working with various leaders for making a better planet.”

Landed in Jakarta. Looking forward to the ASEAN related meetings and to working with various leaders for making a better planet. pic.twitter.com/aKpwLnk3ky — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 6, 2023 ×

Engagement with ASEAN an important pillar of India's 'Act East' policy: PM

Before his departure from New Delhi, Modi said that India's comprehensive strategic partnership with the ASEAN nations injected new dynamism into the ties of the group with New Delhi.



During his visit to Jakarta, Modi will participate in the ASEAN-India Summit and will also attend the East Asia Summit.



Immediately after the meeting ends, PM Modi will return to India, which is hosting the G20 Summit in New Delhi on September 9 and 10.



"Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India's 'Act East' policy," said Modi, in his departure statement.

WATCH | Indian PM Modi reacts to 'India-Bharat' row

“My first engagement will be the 20th ASEAN-India Summit. I look forward to discussing with ASEAN leaders the future contours of our partnership, which has entered its fourth decade. Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ policy. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership entered into last year has injected new dynamism in our ties,” PM Modi said.

“After that, I will be attending the 18th East Asia Summit. This forum provides a useful opportunity to deliberate on issues of importance to the region including food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation. I look forward to exchanging views with other EAS Leaders on practical co-operation measures to collectively address these global challenges,” the prime minister added.

(With inputs from agencies)

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.