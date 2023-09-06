Prime Minister Narendra Modi leaves for Indonesia to take part in ASEAN-India Summit, East Asia Summit

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on his two-day visit to Indonesia on Wednesday (September 6), to take part in the 20th ASEAN-India Summit and 18th East Asia Summit in the capital city Jakarta on Thursday (September 7).

Earlier in his departure statement, PM Modi said that he was looking forward to exchanging views with other leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address the global challenges.

The prime minister also dubbed the engagement with the ASEAN group as an important pillar of India’s ‘Act East Policy'.

The Prime Minister is visiting Jakarta at the invitation of the Indonesian President, Joko Widodo.

“My first engagement will be the 20th ASEAN-India Summit. I look forward to discussing with ASEAN leaders the future contours of our partnership, which has now entered its fourth decade. Engagement with ASEAN is an important pillar of India’s ‘Act East’ policy. The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership entered into last year has injected new dynamism in our ties,” the Prime Minister said.

“Thereafter, I will be attending the 18th East Asia Summit. This forum provides a useful opportunity to deliberate on issues of importance to the region including food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation. I look forward to exchanging views with other EAS Leaders on practical cooperation measures to collectively address these global challenges,” he added.

The ASEAN-India Summit will be the first Summit since the elevation of India-ASEAN relations to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2022. The Summit will review the progress of India-ASEAN relations and chart the future direction of cooperation.

The East Asia Summit would provide an opportunity for Leaders of ASEAN countries and its eight dialogue partners, including India, to exchange views on issues of regional and global significance.

He will return to New Delhi on Thursday evening ahead of the G20 Summit, which will be held on September 9 and 10.

Indonesia rearranges ASEAN summit schedule for PM Modi

The Indonesian Government made adjustments to the ASEAN Summit schedule in order to accommodate the Prime Minister's program and his early return to India ahead of the G20 summit.

During a press briefing on Tuesday (September 5), the Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (East) Saurabh Kumar said, " We are appreciative of the Indonesian Government for making adjustments to the ASEAN meeting schedule so as to facilitate Prime Minister's program and his early return. By way of background, this will be the 9th ASEAN-India Summit to be attended by the Prime Minister".

As per a statement released by the External Affairs Ministry, during the summit, the Prime Minister will review the progress in ASEAN-India relations and provide them with further direction.