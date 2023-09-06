'When you say Bharat...': India's foreign minister Jaishankar reacts to India-Bharat name drop row

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar addressed the controversy surrounding the G-20 invitation cards that gave rise to speculations that the government is intending to drop 'India' as one of the official names of the world's largest democracy and replace it with just 'Bharat', the ancient name that came to identify much of the modern-day India.

"India, that is Bharat - it is there in the Constitution. I would invite everybody to read it," Jaishankar told news agency ANI ahead of New Delhi G-20 summit.

"When you say Bharat, in a sense, a meaning and an understanding and a connotation comes with it and I think that is reflected in our Constitution as well," he added.

The invitation cards stirred huge controversy on September 5, with the Opposition suggesting that the Modi government might be considering dropping 'India' and using only 'Bharat' as the country's name.

Sources cited by the Press Trust of India claimed that 'Bharat' has been intentionally used in certain G20-related documents.

The eye of the storm involved reports that claimed that the issue of purportedly changing the country's name — a claim deemed imprecise because both Bharat and India are country's official names — might be discussed during the upcoming five-day special session of Parliament, starting September 18.

Article 1 of the Indian Constitution declares that 'India, that is Bharat' is a 'Union of States'.

Thereby, both Bharat and India are used interchangeably in official communique as well as colloquial dispatches and interactions by people all over the world.

The inaugural article of India's constitution further defines India's territory as well as its nomenclature-related aspects.

Important for India to develop sharper global awareness: Jaishankar

Jaishankar also spoke about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to hold G20 events in different parts of the country and said it is essential that today's India develops sharper global awareness.

"Different cities, different states, different professions and generations, a sense of participation and ownership. And this is not restricted to the G20. It is a larger mindset. It could be in terms of today how you elect or select your political leaders, it could be about how economic benefits and social benefits are given," he said.

"It could be about educational access, health access, I think the country in the last ten years has become much more democratised. That it isn't in the capital, it isn't only in the metropolitan cities, it isn't only even in the big cities, you've taken it out, anything good which has happened in this country has been taken out to the entirety of this country."

(With inputs from agencies)

