PM Modi interacts with saints, seers at Belur Math in West Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday interacted with the saints and seers at Belur Math in Howrah.

After attending programmes in Kolkata, Prime Minister Modi arrived at Belur Math by boat.

Earlier Mamata Banerjee called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Saturday during his visit to Kolkata.

The meeting, the first between the two leaders since protests erupted over the Citizenship Amendment Act, took place at the Raj Bhavan.

Modi is on a two-day visit to West Bengal.