Petition filed in Supreme Court to seek removal of West Bengal CM on anti-CAA remarks

In view of Bengal's Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee's remark made on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, a petition was filed on Monday in India's apex court seeking a direction from West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar to remove CM Mamta Banerjee from office "demanding UN-monitored referendum on CAA".



The plea filed by a person named Varaaki contended that the oath of office under schedule III of the Constitution of India mandates the Chief Minister not to make a statement against the sovereignty and integrity of the country.



Mamata Banerjee had earlier sought a referendum with United Nation's assistance over the CAA issue.



She had said, "Let there be an impartial organization like the United Nations or the Human Rights Commission form a committee to see how many people are in favor or against the Citizenship Amendment Act."



The petitioner stated that her statement is an open violation of Indian sovereignty and oath.



"She, after the violation of oath, is no longer eligible to hold the post," the petition stated and sought her removal from the posy.

Amid everything, CM Mamta Banerjee on Monday condemned JNU violence and called it a "fascist surgical strike on the student community".



"It is very disturbing. It is a dangerous planted attack on democracy. Anyone who speaks against the government is labeled a Pakistani and an enemy of the country. We never saw such a situation in the country before this," the West Bengal Chief Minister said.