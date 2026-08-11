/PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Gandhis: Top leaders attend wedding reception of Supriya Sule’s daughter

The wedding reception of NCP (SP) MP Supriya Sule’s daughter Revati at the Pawar family’s 6, Janpath residence in the national capital on Monday evening saw several top political leaders of the country together. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were seen at the venue.

Revati, daughter of Supriya Sule and granddaughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, married Nagpur-based industrialist Sarang Lakhani in Mumbai in June.

The high-profile reception at 6 Janpath in Delhi celebrated Revati Sule's marriage to Nagpur-based industrialist Sarang Lakhani. The couple married in Mumbai in June, with the Delhi gathering marking a grand reception.

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The grand reception in Delhi saw leaders from across parties rub shoulders, exchange pleasantries, and have some conversation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi first met Sharad Pawar and his wife and then they all moved to the stage to meet the couple.

Sonia Gandhi came with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who was accompanied by her daughter Miraya and son Raihan. Supriya Sule also joined the Gandhis as they posed with the newlyweds.

Amit Shah was seen standing a few feet away from Rahul Gandhi.

“Jaiye aap (Please go),” Supriya Sule, daughter of Sharad Pawar, gestured to the Home Minister to proceed to the stage.

Amit Shah walked onto the stage where the couple touched his feet. He handed them a bouquet and posed with the new couple for some photographs.

After Shah, Supriya Sule led Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi onto the stage.

Supriya made Sonia Gandhi stand in between the couple and Priyanka and Rahul on either side as the Gandhi family obliged the shutterbugs.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav also attended the reception and later shared pictures from the celebrations on X.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and several chief ministers, also graced the event with their presence.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were seen shaking hands and smiling.

The reception also saw the attendance of Union ministers Hardeep Singh Puri and Chirag Paswan, who arrived to congratulate the newlyweds.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Congress MP Renuka Chowdhury, Delhi Minister Pravesh Verma also attended the event.

Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, Union Minister Ramdas Athawale were also present at the gathering.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh and former Union Minister Smriti Irani also attended the high-profile event.

Leaders were seen sharing tables and engaging in light conversations during the reception.

Sonia Gandhi walked up to the table where Akhilesh Yadav was seated, and the two exchanged pleasantries.