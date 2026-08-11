/Not Just India: 5 other nations that celebrate Independence Day on August 15

While August 15 is etched in global history as the day India shed two centuries of British colonial rule in 1947, it also serves as a landmark date for national sovereignty across several continents. From the Korean Peninsula to the Arabian Gulf and Central Africa, these five nations mark August 15 as their defining moment of liberation, sovereign statehood, or national identity.

South Korea

August 15 is commemorated as Gwangbokjeol, translated as "The Day the Light Returned," marking its official liberation from 35 years of Japanese colonial occupation in 1945. Following the Allied victory in World War II, Imperial Japan surrendered, bringing an end to decades of forced assimilation and political suppression across the Korean Peninsula. Three years later, on August 15, 1948, the Republic of Korea was formally established as a democratic government in Seoul. Today, South Koreans honour the date with official state ceremonies, national flag-raising events, and vibrant cultural parades across the country.

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North Korea

The country shares the same historical roots of anti-colonial liberation on August 15, observing the date as Chogukhaebangui Nal (Liberation Day). Like its southern neighbour, North Korea marks the end of Japanese rule in 1945, achieved through Allied operations and native resistance movements. Although post-war division along the 38th parallel eventually split the peninsula into two distinct geopolitical entities, August 15 remains one of the few historic milestones recognised on both sides of the border. In Pyongyang, the holiday is commemorated with mass state rallies, flower-laying ceremonies at national monuments, and military tributes.

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Republic of the Congo

Located in Central Africa, the Republic of the Congo gained full independence from French colonial rule on August 15, 1960. Frequently referred to as Congo-Brazzaville to distinguish it from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of the Congo, the nation spent decades under French Equatorial Africa administration. Following sustained political advocacy and an overarching wave of decolonisation sweeping the African continent in 1960, the country severed formal ties with France under its first president, Fulbert Youlou. Every year, Congolese citizens celebrate their national holiday with public parades, community feasts, and traditional music in the capital city of Brazzaville.

Bahrain

On August 15, 1971, Bahrain formally declared its full independence from Great Britain, terminating decades of British protectorate treaties in the Persian Gulf. The decision followed a United Nations survey that overwhelmingly confirmed the Bahraini population's desire for an independent Arab state rather than integration with neighbouring powers. While August 15 marks the official signing of the treaty ending British control, Bahrain officially celebrates its National Day on December 16 to coincide with the ascension of the late Emir Isa bin Salman Al Khalifa. Nevertheless, August 15 stands as the actual legal date when modern Bahrain achieved sovereign statehood.

Liechtenstein