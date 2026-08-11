/'Examining implications': India reacts to Pakistan-Saudi-Turkey defence pact

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday (August 11) reacted to the recently signed "Mecca Joint Defence Agreement" between Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Turkey, saying India is examining the pact's implications from the perspective of national security, regional peace and stability.

Speaking at the weekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India continues to closely monitor developments in the West Asia conflict and is assessing the potential impact of the agreement.

"We continue to closely follow developments in the West Asia conflict. As far as this agreement is concerned, we are examining its implications both from the perspective of India's national security and considerations of regional peace and stability. India remains fully committed to safeguarding its national interests and will take all necessary measures in this regard," Jaiswal said.

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India responds to China's Arunachal Pradesh objection

On China's reaction to India's decision to map and formally assign standard official names to 27 places and geographical features in Arunachal Pradesh, New Delhi reiterated that the northeastern state remains an integral part of India.

"Arunachal is an inalienable and integral part of India, and this is a self-evident fact. At the same time, let me also underline that nothing can change this indisputable reality," Jaiswal said.

The statement came days after China described India's move to identify 27 places and geographical features in Arunachal Pradesh by their standard names as "null and void".

New Delhi also stressed the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity along the India-China border, saying the situation along the border directly affects the broader bilateral relationship.

"In matters relating to the border areas between India and China, we have always emphasised in discussions with the Chinese side that we consider these issues as most serious and that the maintenance of peace and tranquillity in these areas is of the utmost importance. We have also stated that the state of the border affairs will reflect on the state of our larger bilateral ties," Jaiswal said.

The MEA said India reiterated this position during the recently held 36th Meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) on August 6, 2026.

Jaiswal added that both sides agreed to continue using existing diplomatic and military channels to address outstanding issues and prevent misunderstandings and miscalculations along the LAC.

These mechanisms include the WMCC, local commander-level meetings and other agreed channels between India and China.