/Haiwaan teaser release date confirmed! Makers share new posters of Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan

The wait for Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's Haiwaan is finally over. After creating a buzz with the film's first look, the makers have now announced the teaser release date. The preview is all set to arrive tomorrow, and the news was shared alongside two new posters.

Haiwaan teaser release date

The teaser will be unveiled on August 12 to give a glimpse into the mysterious world of the thriller. The newly released posters highlight the film’s central theme of vengeance and the question of whether one stands with the “Hero” or the “Haiwaan.”

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Confirming the teaser release date, Akshay Kumar wrote, "Vengeance is my reason. Every sense is his weapon. Whose side are you on? Hero ya Haiwaan? #Haiwaan - Teaser Out Tomorrow."



The film’s director Priyadarshan and its producers also shared the announcement, writing, “Vengeance is one’s reason. Every sense is other’s weapon. Whose side are you on? Hero ya Haiwaan?”

Saif Ali Khan on the film

While the details about Haiwaan are still under wraps, Saif Ali Khan had previously offered some insight into his character. "It’s one of the most amazing roles I’ve been offered because it’s such a sympathetic character. In my head, I get to play an Indian version of a blind samurai. How cool is that? He’s blind, but he’s specially-abled. He can somehow sense things, fight, catch a ball, and protect a young girl. It was fascinating to find the physicality of that without making it look exaggerated," he said during a recent interview.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar reveals why he regrets doing multiple action films

The actor also spoke about his experience collaborating with Priyadarshan. "It was something completely new for me. More importantly, it’s a character written for the audience to genuinely feel for, which I haven’t really had much of, for whatever reason. I’m really happy I got this role. Working with Priyadarshan sir was amazing. It reminded me of Clint Eastwood. Very economical and absolutely sure of what he wanted. We rarely did more than one take. I like doing a few takes, but you adapt to whoever you’re working with. It was interesting to be completely ready for that very first take, and somehow it really worked," he added.

About Haiwaan

The film marks the reunion of Akshay and Saif on the big screen for the first time since the 2008 film Tashan. The two actors have also worked together earlier in Main Khiladi Tu Anari. The upcoming suspense thriller also features Boman Irani, Saiyami Kher and Shriya Pilgaonkar in key roles.

Produced by Venkat K. Narayana and Shailaja Desai Fenn under the banners of KVN Productions and Thespian Films, Priyadarshan's film is expected to be a mix of crime, mystery and action. The plot of Haiwaan is still kept under wraps, but the first look has definitely raised expectations of the audience.