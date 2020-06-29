Plasma bank will start operation in next two days, says Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Amid the rising number of cases, Punjab chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh said that 52 government and 195 private hospitals have been booked for coronavirus cases.

"We have got arrangements for 4,246 beds out of which 2,014 are ready, another 949 beds have been kept reserved in the private sector," the Punjab chief minister said, adding, "If there will be any chance of the spread of coronavirus in my state, I will act firmly. I will not let this disease spread in my state."

Meanwhile, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that "plasma bank" will start operation in the next two days while appealing to recovered patients to donate their plasma.

"Anyone who needs plasma will need a recommendation from a doctor," the Delhi chief minister said.

Tamil Nadu chief minister Edappadi K. Palanisamy held a meeting with medical experts over the coronavirus situation in the state. The state has recorded 82,275 total cases including 35,656 active cases and 1,079 deaths.

Karnataka state minister Sudhakar K said, "Bengaluru had 1556 coronavirus cases on June 23 which doubled to 3,419 on June 28, which is 25.92 per cent of total cases in Karnataka," while assuring people that the state government would take steps to ensure best treatment for coronavirus patients

Amid the rising number of cases, Rajasthan reported 121 new coronavirus cases and three deaths in the last 24 hours with the total number of cases rising to 17392, including 402 deaths.

Odisha health department said that 245 new coronavirus cases were reported in the last 24 hours taking the total number of cases to 6,859 including 2086 active case and 21 deaths.

(With ANI inputs)