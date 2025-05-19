Operation Sindoor: Indian Army displays Pakistani missile debris. Watch

The Indian Army on Monday (May 19) unveiled debris from Pakistani missiles, which were intercepted and taken down by Indian air defence systems during the recent cross-border tensions.

The fragments were shown in a striking 1-minute-51-second video. The video shows uniformed jawans standing behind a table bearing the remains of Pakistan's failed attack.

This comes after the Indian Army's Western Command on Sunday (May 18) released another high-impact video related to Operation Sindoor, India's retaliatory mission in response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead — most of them tourists. The Sunday video described India as an "impregnable wall of fire".

In the early hours of May 7, India launched Operation Sindoor, where the military carried out cross-border strikes targeting nine specific sites linked to terrorism.

Key sites hit include the Nur Khan Airbase in Rawalpindi and Rahim Yar Khan airbase, both vital to Pakistan's aerial operations.

In an official statement, the Minister of Defence said, "The Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed."

In retaliation, Pakistan shelled civilian areas and launched drone incursions, all of which were thwarted.

By May 10, both nations reached a tense cessation of hostilities, avoiding further escalation.

Amid rising tensions with neighbour Pakistan, as India cracks down on terror activities, Jyoti Malhotra, a Hisar-based YouTuber, has been arrested on charges of espionage. Malhotra was being groomed by Pakistani intelligence operatives, said Hisar superintendent of police (SP) Shashank Kumar Sawan on Sunday (May 18).

As per the superintendent of police, Malhotra had visited Pakistan several times, including once before the horrific Pahalgam terror attack. She had also travelled to China.

Sawan also revealed that Pakistan was using a new form of warfare — information warfare — where “influencers are used to manipulate public sentiment, question national policies, or promote divisive ideologies.”