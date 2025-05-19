Pakistani spy network busted in northern Indian state of Haryana, Police have exposed operatives in Nuh. A case has been registered against three people, including two employees of the Pakistani High Commission.

Major action has been taken against the Pakistani spy network in Nuh district. Haryana Police and Central Investigation Agencies have arrested Devender Singh and Tarif, from the village Kangarka of Tawadu subdivision. The arrest comes two days after Arman from Rajaka village was arrested over charges of spying.

Singh was allegedly sending information about Patiala military can't through WhatsApp video and calls.

YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra has also been arrested over similar charges. She had travelled to Pakistan in 2023 and had established contact with high-profile individuals while she was there, Hisar SP Shashank Kumar highlighted in his briefing.

He further mentioned that her devices are being examined and a clear link with the Pakistani Intelligence Operatives' (PIO) is yet to be established.

SP Shashank Kumar said, "Modern warfare is not fought on the border alone. The modus operandi of PIOs try to recruit social media influencers and push their soft narratives."

He added, "During Operation Sindoor, she was in touch with the PIOs, but she did not have any direct access to military information. We are looking to seize her phone and laptop to trace details. The travel details and other finances and also being looked into.