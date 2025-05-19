Odisha-based YouTuber Priyanka Senapati has been called for questioning by local police after she helped YouTuber and traveller Jyoti Malhotra explore Puri during her visit in September 2024. Priyanka and her family have agreed to comply with the investigation.

On Saturday, Priyanka's father, Rajkishore, said, understanding the sensitivity of the issue, we will assist the police with their probe.

The Haryana-based content creator Jyoti Malhotra, aka Jyoti Rani, has been arrested for alleged spying. According to the police, she has been charged with sharing Indian military information with Pakistan. With her, five others have also been arrested on similar charges.

“I was not aware of anything. It was recently that I learnt that Jyoti Malhotra has been arrested over charges of spying. My daughter Priyanka is a YouTuber and she had come in contact with Jyoti, who had visited Puri in September 2024," Priyanka's father told reporters.



“Priyanka had visited Kartarpur some 3 to 4 months back. Priyanka had developed a friendship with Jyoti as a YouTuber, and it was a completely professional relationship. My daughter had visited Kartarpur to make some videos. As a friend, my daughter had accompanied Jyoti during her visit to Puri," he added.



Priyanka, in her social media post, wrote, “Jyoti was just a friend of mine and I came in contact with her through YouTube. I was unaware of anything which she is accused of. I would not have been touch with her if I knew she was spying for enemy country.”

“I knew her professionally through content creation and personally shocked to hear this. If any investigation wish to cross question, I would provide full cooperation," she added.