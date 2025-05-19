The Indian YouTuber, Jyoti Malhotra, has been arrested for spying for Pakistan. She was nabbed in May 2025, but just a year ago, in May 2024, a man had alerted the authorities to keep an eye on the travel vlogger as her activities seemed suspicious to him.



Malhotra reportedly visited Pakistan twice in 2023. Just after her Pak visits, Malhotra visited Jammu and Kashmir, as shown on her YouTube channel.

A man, who went by the name Kapil Jain, took to the social media platform X in 2024 to alert the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

“NIA, please keep close watch on this lady...she first visited and attained Pakistani embassy function then visited Pakistan for 10 days now she is heading for Kashmir... may be some link behind all these [sic],” he wrote along with an attached screenshot of Malhotra's YouTube page.

Internet's reaction

Now, the post has resurfaced on X after Malhotra's arrest and has gained million views already.

“Wow! This guy found her activities suspicious one full year before she was arrested!! Respect!” wrote one X user in the comments section.