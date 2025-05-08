India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded Operation Sindoor on Thursday (May 8), saying that the Indian forces hit deep inside terror infrastructure and called it "unimaginable and very praiseworthy".

Advertisment

He further stressed that we always talk about peaceful negotiations, but warned that it doesn't mean that anyone can take advantage of it.

The defence minister warned that if anyone dared, they should be ready to face the action.

Also read: 'Large number of terrorists killed in Operation Sindoor,' says India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh

Advertisment

"We always talk about peaceful negotiations, dialogue but that doesn't mean that anyone take advantage of it. If anyone dare -they should be ready to face the quality action like of yesterday," Rajnath Singh said during National Quality Conclave.

"We are prepared for such a responsible response in the future as well," he added.

Rajnath Singh also praised the Indian attack on Pakistan, under code-named "Operation Sindoor", adding that there had been minimum collateral damage.

Advertisment

Also read: Operation Sindoor | India's S-400 air defence missile system played key role in targeting Pakistan: How precise and lethal are S-400s?

"The precision with which #OperationSindhoor was executed is unimaginable, very praiseworthy. Nine terrorists camps were destroyed in it and a large number of terrorists were killed. This operation was carried out without harming any innocent and with minimum collateral damage...," he said.

Moreover, at the Conclave, Singh said that India has always played the role of a responsible nation.

'Large number of terrorists killed'

Rajnath Singh said that a large number of terrorists were killed in Operation Sindoor, where the Indian military targeted and destroyed nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Earlier in the day, during an all-party meeting, the defence minister said that it was an ongoing operation and that India would hit back if Pakistan attacks in the wake of India's targeted strike.

Also read: Rising tensions between India and Pakistan propel surge in Chinese defence stocks