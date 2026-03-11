/Old terrorist hideout busted in Bandipora forest, arms and ammunition recovered

Srinagar: Security forces on Wednesday uncovered an old terrorist hideout in the dense Ranar forest area of Bandipora district in North Kashmir, and seized a large cache of weapons and ammunition believed to have been concealed for years.

The joint operation was conducted by the Jammu and Kashmir Police in coordination with the Indian Army’s 14 Rashtriya Rifles, officials said. During the meticulously planned search, forces discovered the hidden stockpile, which included 01 RPG launcher 01 RPG round, 01 Light Machine Gun (LMG), 01 LMG belt box, 07 AK-47 magazines (05 filled, 02 empty), 03 ammunition pouches, 01 pistol magazine, approximately 350 rounds of 7.62 mm LMG ammunition, approximately 450 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, and 01 hand grenade.

Officials said the hideout and all recovered materials were destroyed on the spot as part of a “search-and-destroy” operation. Additional combing operations were conducted in the surrounding forest areas to ensure no other terrorist infrastructure remained.

“This operation highlights our continuous efforts to neutralise dormant terrorist networks in the region,” an official stated. “Such old hideouts, if left unchecked, can be used to rearm and regroup, posing a serious threat to peace and security in the area.”

North Kashmir’s forest belts, with their thick cover and difficult terrain, have historically been exploited by terrorists to establish temporary bases, arms caches, and hideouts. Security forces routinely carry out search operations in these areas to prevent militants from reactivating old infrastructure and sustaining their activities.

The successful operation in Ranar forest is part of ongoing counter-terror measures aimed at maintaining law and order in Bandipora and surrounding districts, ensuring the safety of local residents, and curbing terror activity.