'US goal in Iran war is NOT regime change, destroying nuclear program': BIG claims from Trump team's briefing surface

Amid reports claiming that the Trump administration in the United States is not clear about the reasons and plans of the war it has initated in Iran along with Israel, now US Democratic Senator Chris Murphy has also made similar claims. Murphy claimed that he attended a two-hour briefing on the Iran War and went on to say that “Trump can't defend this war in public.” He stated that the Trump administration, including the US president himself say that primary focus of the war is not regime change or dismatling of nuclear weapons program.

In a series of post on X, Murphy said, the Trump administration’s plans for the war appear “incoherent and incomplete.""So they are going to spend hundreds of billions of your taxpayer dollars, get a whole bunch of Americans killed, and a hardline regime - probably a MORE anti-American hardline regime - will still be in charge,” he said. Murphy also claimed that the briefing hinted that destroying Iran’s nuclear weapons program is not among the listed war goals. He also said regime change in Tehran is not part of the strategy, raising questions about what the administration ultimately hopes to achieve through the strikes. According to Murphy, the briefing indicated the primary focus is targeting Iranian missiles, boats and drone factories.

“But the question that stumped them: what happens when you stop bombing and they restart production? They hinted at more bombing. Which is, of course, endless war,” he said. Murphy also warned that officials did not present a clear plan for reopening the Strait of Hormuz if Iran disrupts the key global oil shipping route.

Trump's team issues contradicting statements

This comes as Trump administration has been giving conflicting statements about the war. Trump even contradicted himself about the endgame of the war. On Monday (Mar 9), Trump claimed that the war with Iran is nearly finished, describing the situation as “very complete.” In an interview with CBS News, Trump said that the conflict had progressed much faster than initially expected and could end soon. He also went on to claim that Tehran has nothing left in a "military sense." However, in a speech to House Republicans in Florida, hours after his TV interview, Trump said that “We’ve already won in many ways, but we haven’t won enough. We go forward more determined than ever to achieve ultimate victory…"

Moreover, Trump's stance is in contrast with his own team as around the same time when he made the statement on Mar 9, the Defense Department’s rapid response account posted on X, “We have Only Just Begun to Fight." Not only this, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in an interview to CBS’ “60 Minutes” said that “this is only just the beginning." When asked about the contradiction, Trump said, “both could be true as it’s the beginning of building a new country.”