/US hiding truth behind Minab school bombing? Trump blames Iran but his press secretary says 'we're investigating'

Confusion surrounds the bombing of a girls’ school in Minab, Iran, with Tehran blaming US Tomahawk missiles while Trump suggested Iran or another country may be responsible. US officials say the incident is under investigation as conflicting statements emerge from the Trump administration.
The issue of bombing of Iran school is getting complicated with Iran claiming that the US used Tomahawks and the US pointing fingers at Tehran. However, there has been contradictory statements by Trump's team on the same. While US President Donald Trump has blamed Iran for the Minab girls' school bombing, his press secretary, in her latest statement said that matter is still under investigation. Iranian state media reported that 160–175 people were killed, including many children between 7 and 12 years old.
US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Mar 10) suggested that Iran or some other countries could have struck the school in Minab. Speaking to press in Florida, Trump was asked if the US would accept responsibility for a strike that hit the school after videos appear to show a US Tomahawk struck the naval base next to it. The POTUS claimed that the bombing had been carried out by Iran or “somebody else”. He also went on to claim that the attack must have happened by Iran due to the "inaccuracy" of its munitions. "It’s something that I was told is under investigation, but Tomahawks are used by others. As you know, numerous other nations have Tomahawks. They buy them from us," Trump said. However, the Tomahawk missile is not a “generic” weapon as Trump claims, as only the US, the United Kingdom and Australia possess them. He also told reporters aboard Air Force One, “We think it was done by Iran. Because they are very inaccurate, as you know, with their munitions. They have no accuracy whatsoever.”
Despite Trump claiming that it might have been some other nation, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that the administration is waiting for the probe to be completed. “We’ll let that take its course, but we’ll accept the results of that investigation when it comes to light,” she said, without commenting on US president's claims. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio last week said the US would not intentionally target a school and said the Pentagon was investigating. "The United States would not deliberately target a school. Our objectives are missiles, both the ability to manufacture them and the ability to launch them," he said. Meanwhile, when Secretary of War Pete Hegseth was asked about Trump's claims, he said that the US is investigating, further claiming that only people who kill civilians are Iranians.
The New York Times authenticated video uploaded by Iranian news agency Mehr News, showing a US Tomahawk cruise missile striking a structure described as a clinic inside a Revolutionary Guards' base next to the school. US Central Command on Feb 28 had also released footage of Tomahawk launches, while senior US officers briefed that early salvoes included Navy Tomahawks across Iran's southern flank, AFP reported.
Israel has denied any involvement in or knowledge of the strike. "We found no connection to IDF operations to the strike... We have checked multiple times and have found no connection between the IDF and whatever happened in that school," Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Nadav Shoshani was quoted by AFP.
On February 28, 2026, a devastating airstrike hit the Shajareh Tayyebeh girls' elementary school in Minab, located in the Hormozgan province of southern Iran. The attack occurred during the first day of a joint US-Israeli military operation ("Operation Epic Fury") against Iranian targets. Iran shared photos of grave.
AFP quoted Norway-based rights group Hengaw to report that the school was holding its morning session at the time of the strike and had about 170 students present. AFP has geolocated the clip to a building in Minab, though it has not been able to independently verify the nature of the site. AFP has confirmed the building was located in close proximity to two sites controlled by the Revolutionary Guards
