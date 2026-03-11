/Despite bombing, oil fires, Tehran has better AQI than New Delhi

Despite active military strikes and smoke from oil facility fires amid an escalated war, Tehran is breathing easier than New Delhi this March. Real-time data from March 11, 2026, revealed a startling contrast in air quality between the two capitals. While Tehran's Air Quality Index (AQI) sits comfortably in the "good to moderate" range of 50–70, New Delhi continues to struggle with "poor to unhealthy" levels, often exceeding 128.

Why Tehran outpaces Delhi

Tehran, a city of nearly nine million people, manages to maintain cleaner air even under the shadow of conflict. The difference is rooted in the structural and geographical burdens of Northern India. New Delhi is nestled within the Indo-Gangetic Plain, a region plagued by dense industrial clusters and relentless construction dust.

Unlike Tehran, Delhi is surrounded by states like Punjab and Haryana, where seasonal crop burning releases massive plumes of toxic smoke. Furthermore, Delhi’s unique meteorology - characterised by weak winds and frequent temperature inversions - traps these pollutants near the ground.

The impact of conflict

The ongoing US-Israel-Iran conflict has certainly left its mark on Tehran. Recent strikes on oil depots led to "black rain" - a phenomenon where soot and oil droplets mix with precipitation - sparking health warnings from the WHO. Yet, these are often localised, episodic events. Experts note that while oil fires create visible plumes, they do not always result in the sustained, city-wide smog seen in Delhi.